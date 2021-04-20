POTSDAM — Matthew H. Boyett, 34, of Brasher Falls, was charged by Potsdam police Thursday with driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Police said they responded to a vehicle on Market Street for a possible overdose, where they found Mr. Boyett allegedly operating the vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Dylan Spicer, 29, of Canton, was charged by Potsdam police Saturday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%, open container and speeding.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Pine Street.
Major McKinley, 23, of Massena, was charged by Potsdam police Sunday with DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08%, uninspected motor vehicle and speeding.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Market Street.
Karen S. Cota, 45, of Massena, was charged by state police Monday with DWI, operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors, following a vehicle crash in Waddington.
Christian D. Simmons, 26, of DeKalb Junction, was charged by state police Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in DeKalb.
