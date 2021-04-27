OGDENSBURG — Bobby J. LaFave, 47, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Monday with third-degree robbery, second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated harassment and unlawful imprisonment.
The charges stem from two separate complaints, according to police. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
Jessica J. Kerr, 40, no fixed address, was charged by Ogdensburg police Monday with criminal trespass on New York Avenue.
Sheldon W. Gilbert, 30, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Monday with petit larceny on Ford Street.
Tanner F. Thomas, 19, of Heuvelton, was charged by state police Monday with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury in Oswegatchie. The charge stems from an April 18 incident.
Cassondra E. LaLonde, 27, of Heuvelton, was charged by state police Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
