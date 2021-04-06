MASSENA — Matthew M. Lawrence, 34, of Massena, was charged by state police Monday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Natalie G. Plunkett, 34, of Massena, was charged by state police Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, for allegedly violating a court order of protection in the town of Brasher.
Tiffany L. Allen, 36, of Canton, was charged by state police Monday with providing a false written statement and making a false report, both misdemeanors, related to a March 31 complaint.
