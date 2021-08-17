OGDENSBURG — Daniel M. Strong, 26, of Brier Hill, was charged by city police Saturday with third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies, following an investigation into a stolen vehicle.
Mr. Strong was arraigned in City Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, where he is being held on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond, according to jail records.
Judith A. Ellison, 30, of Norfolk, was charged by city police Saturday with two counts of fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor, in connection with the stolen vehicle investigation involving Mr. Strong.
Bobbi Jo Gagnon, 44, of Saranac Lake, was arrested by city police Saturday on a warrant for two counts of second-degree burglary, a felony.
Quinton J. Lancto, 31, and Amber L. Gilmore, 29, both of Gouverneur, were each charged by state police Monday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, in connection with an investigation into an Aug. 5 burglary.
