LISBON — Amanda L. Martin, 33, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Monday night with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, both misdemeanors, following a property damage crash in the town of Lisbon.
Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Tuesday, Aug. 24
Latest News
- St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner resigns; external review of department recommended
- Organizations team up to practice response to oil spill in St. Lawrence River
- Former Canton Town Hall and Opera Theatre commemorated with historical marker
- Canton’s Taylor Park and Community Beach to close for season after Labor Day
- Thousand Islands Land Trust seeking volunteers for annual fall stewardship day on Grindstone Island
- Thousand Islands Land Trust hosting September meditation walk
- Italian festival set for Watertown arena this weekend
- Young artist aids Lewis County Humane Society
Most Popular
-
Parents speak out against students wearing masks in Massena Central classrooms
-
Owner of Uncle Sam Boat Tours explains why smoke billowed from boat on Friday, credits captain for effort
-
IRS offers new details on glitch that delayed child tax credits
-
Councilman asks Watertown to welcome Afghan refugees
-
Local health officials preparing for next COVID-19 spike
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.