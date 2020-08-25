Tysheem D. Ceruti, 26, of Ogdensburg and currently an inmate at the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, was charged by sheriff’s deputies last week with second-degree assault.
Police filed the charge after completing an investigation into an alleged assault at the jail.
He was released under probation supervision on the assault charge, but is being held on a previous charge.
