OGDENSBURG — Jonathan N. Jobin, 32, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Monday with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, petit larceny and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
The charges stem from a city police investigation and a traffic stop on North Rosseel Street.
Jarrod A. Oshier, 23, of Massena, was arrested by Ogdensburg police Monday on a City Court arrest warrant for a fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property charge.
