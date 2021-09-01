POTSDAM — Michael J. Ashley Jr., 45, of Massena, was charged Saturday by Potsdam police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 4:25 p.m. on May Road.
Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Tuesday, Aug. 31
