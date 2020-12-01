NORWOOD — Stephen E. Ashley Jr., 30, of Norwood, was charged by village police Monday with fourth-degree grand larceny in connection to a report of a vehicle theft.
Police allege Mr. Ashley gave a pickup truck to another person and fraudulently filed paperwork with the state Department of Motor Vehicles to get a new title for the truck. He then reportedly took the truck away from the other person after the title had been issued.
The investigation is ongoing, and police report additional charges are possible.
Jacob M. Burns, 24, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police Nov. 16, with first-offense driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and resisting arrest.
Following an investigation into a complaint, police allege Mr. Burns drove his vehicle into a tree and left the scene. Police said he was later located, and a “short foot pursuit” began. Mr. Burns did not consent to a breath test and was reportedly driving with a revoked license from a previous DWAI conviction.
Michael A. Trombley, 38, of Edwards, was charged by Gouverneur police Nov. 18, with petit larceny.
Police allege Mr. Trombley stole three Energizer lithium batteries, two instant ice packs, tissue paper and a blackhead scrub, worth a total of $70.51, from Kinney Drugs in December 2019.
