POTSDAM — Dana A. LaRue, 36, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Sunday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%. Mr. LaRue was charged at about 12:40 a.m. in Potsdam.
Koby C. Burwell, 21, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Sunday with first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08%. Mr. Burwell was charged at about 12:39 a.m. in Waddington.
Kyle A. Griffin, 34, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police Sunday afternoon with acting in a manner injurious to a child, following a report of a domestic incident.
Shaun M. Theriault, 39, of Nicholville, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment following an investigation into a Nov. 30 domestic incident reported in Hopkinton. An order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
