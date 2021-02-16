POTSDAM — Mantrell K. Williams, 28, of Potsdam, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Thursday with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly preventing an emergency call following a report of a domestic incident on Route 56 in Potsdam.
Police allege Mr. Williams struck a person in the head, injuring them, and prevented them from making an emergency phone call.
A stay-away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
Joshua E. Locy, 34, of Brasher, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Sunday with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest. The charges stem from a report of a domestic incident on County Route 55.
Carleigh E. Vasavada, 19, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Saturday with second-degree harassment, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration. The charges stem from a report of a domestic incident on New York Avenue.
Keith T. Birch, 29, and Tammy J. Stevenson, 45, both of Canton, were each charged by state police Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in DeKalb. Mr. Birch was charged with an additional count of possession.
Nicole A. Tomassini, 49, of Morristown, was charged by state police Sunday with driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in Oswegatchie.
Arthur F. Bennett, 46, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Monday with second-degree criminal contempt.
Alexis M. Fleming, 23, of Heuvelton, was charged by state police Monday with false personation in Potsdam.
