GOUVERNEUR — Douglas W. Harris, 39, of Gouverneur, was charged by village police Dec. 3, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of hypodermic needles, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, uninspected motor vehicle and display of a forged certificate of inspection following a traffic stop on West Main Street.
Police allege Mr. Harris was in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, buprenorphine hydrochloride and hypodermic needles.
Jordin J. Hazelton, 27, of Gouverneur, was charged by village police Jan. 27, with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and three counts of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a traffic stop on East Main Street.
Police allege Mr. Hazelton was in possession of a stolen 12-gauge shotgun.
Tyler W. Douglas, 28, of Gouverneur, was charged by village police Saturday with third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child.
Police allege Mr. Douglas obstructed a woman’s breathing and kicked her, causing her to fall and hit her head. The incident reportedly took place in the presence of a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.