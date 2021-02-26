HERMON — Cora Ann Sharpe, 23, of Lisbon, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with fourth-degree grand larceny following an investigation into a complaint from November.
Police allege Ms. Sharpe stole debit card information in the town of Hermon and used the information to make several purchases in November.
Ryan L. Moore, 30, of Canton, and Kevin J. Brainard, 32, of Ogdensburg, were arrested by state police Friday afternoon following a traffic stop on Ogden Street in Ogdensburg.
Mr. Moore, who was driving the vehicle, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony for having a previous conviction, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Police allege he was in possession of metal knuckles.
Mr. Brainard was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police allege he was in possession of a quantity of acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate, a type of opiate.
Logan M. Johns, 24, of Hermon, and Kara L. McGregor, 30, of Canton, were each charged by state police Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Johns was charged with an additional count of possession.
Julio Rodriguez, 48, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Monday with first-degree possession of dangerous prison contraband.
Andrew M. France, 42, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Monday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment following a domestic incident on Market Street.
Police allege Mr. France was involved in the incident with a person protected under a no contact order of protection.
He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
