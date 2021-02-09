NORWOOD — Carrie L. Burnor, 34, of Norwood, was charged by state police Sunday with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs, due to a previous DWAI conviction in the last 10 years, and felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Shania L. Dobbs, 30, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Monday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. She was arrested on a city court warrant and released on an appearance ticket.
