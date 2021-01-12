LOUISVILLE — James E. Kelley, 50, of Louisville, was charged by state police Sunday with third-degree falsely reporting an incident and providing a false written statement following an investigation into a November report of a stolen vehicle.
Police allege Mr. Kelley reported his car stolen from his driveway on Route 37B on Nov. 23. Police said they determined the vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Nov. 19, and the driver at the time of the crash said she had permission from Mr. Kelley to use the vehicle.
Mr. Kelley later admitted his vehicle had not been stolen, according to police.
James W. Summers, 34, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Friday with forcible touching, a misdemeanor. He was arrested on a city court warrant and released on his own recognizance.
Michael V. Huckle, no age listed, of DeKalb, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
The charges stem from an investigation into a Friday domestic incident reported at Mr. Huckle’s residence. An order of protection as issued by Canton Town Court in favor of the victim.
Colin Hamilton, 22, of Pawling, Dutchess County, was charged by Potsdam police Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespassing. The charges stem from a report of a trespassing incident on Potsdam’s Main Street at 1:31 a.m. Nov. 11.
