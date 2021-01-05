POTSDAM — Ryan L. Moore, 29, and Keri M. Moore, 31, both of Potsdam, were each charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
The charges stem from a report of a methamphetamine lab at the pair’s Route 11 residence.
Both subjects were remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
Gregory W. Jones, 29, of Theresa, was charged by state police Friday with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana for allegedly possessing at least 8 ounces of marijuana. Mr. Jones was arrested at about 2:50 a.m. in Gouverneur.
Tia-Rose G. Stephenson, 26, and Derek C. Sessions, 30, both of Brasher Falls, were each charged by state police Friday evening with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia in Massena.
Mr. Sessions was additionally charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs.
Natasha M. Petrie, 30, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at about 10:10 p.m. in Canton. She was later charged with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs at about 4 a.m. Monday.
