Alisha L. Trickey, 20, of Heuvelton, was charged by state police Monday, with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and third-degree identity theft, a misdemeanor.
Police allege Trickey was in possession of a stolen credit card following a report received Feb. 26. Trickey was previously charged by state police July 9, with second-degree criminal trespassing, and by Gouverneur village police March 6, with petit larceny.
