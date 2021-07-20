LOUISVILLE — Sadiki A. Graham, 38, of Rochester, was charged by state police early Tuesday morning with felony driving while intoxicated because he had a previous conviction within the last 10 years, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, also a felony, in the town of Louisville.
Mr. Graham was additionally charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and using a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, both misdemeanors.
Carmen D. Wagner, 62, of Madrid, was charged by state police Monday with DWI and aggravated DWI, both misdemeanors, in the town of Madrid.
Lawrence F. Donnelly, 39, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Monday with second-degree criminal nuisance, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct, a violation.
