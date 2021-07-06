OGDENSBURG — Richard G. Adams, 61, of Lisbon, was charged by state police Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors. The charges stem from a traffic stop in Ogdensburg.
Ian J. Johns, 36, of Canton, was charged by state police early Tuesday morning with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, in the town of Oswegatchie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.