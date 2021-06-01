Police Blotter

POTSDAM — Elijah N. Rousset, 23, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly preventing a person from calling 911.

The charge stems from a report of a physical domestic incident on Debra Drive.

Caleb Gordon, 26, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% following a traffic stop on Akwesasne Drive.

Albert J. Tulley, 29, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Monday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a misdemeanor. The charge stems from a May 14 report of domestic child abuse.

Thomas D. Green, 67, of Massena, was charged by state police Monday with petit larceny following a trespass complaint in Massena.

