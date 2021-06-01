POTSDAM — Elijah N. Rousset, 23, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly preventing a person from calling 911.
The charge stems from a report of a physical domestic incident on Debra Drive.
Caleb Gordon, 26, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% following a traffic stop on Akwesasne Drive.
Albert J. Tulley, 29, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Monday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a misdemeanor. The charge stems from a May 14 report of domestic child abuse.
Thomas D. Green, 67, of Massena, was charged by state police Monday with petit larceny following a trespass complaint in Massena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.