OGDENSBURG — Amanda R. LaCombe, 22, of Dexter, was charged by state police Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a felony.
She was arrested in Ogdensburg, and the charge stems from a March 20 incident reported in the town of Oswegatchie.
