HOPKINTON — Michael R. Woods, 45, of Lawrence, was charged by state police Sunday with driving while intoxicated following an investigation into an ATV-motorcycle crash in the town of Hopkinton.
Police said Mr. Woods and a passenger were traveling east on Wilson Road in a 2002 Suzuki ATV on Sunday evening when he attempted to turn left into a driveway and struck a westbound motorcycle.
Justin J. Gibson, 33, of Hopkinton, was ejected from his motorcycle onto the northern shoulder of the road. Mr. Woods’ passenger, Ann M. Woods, 42, was ejected from the ATV also onto the northern shoulder. Mr. Gibson and Ms. Woods were taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for minor injuries.
Mr. Woods’ blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, was determined to be 0.08%, the threshold for a DWI charge in New York. He was released on appearance tickets for Hopkinton Town Court.
Brenton M. Larue, 31, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Monday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors, in the town of Oswegatchie.
Daniel M. Strong, 26, and Judith A. Ellison, 30, both of Morristown, were each charged by state police Monday with petit larceny and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, both misdemeanors.
Police said the pair had been given permission to use a vehicle from a Worden Road residence in Brier Hill for a specified period of time, and allege they took the vehicle without the owner’s permission after that window of time and also took the owner’s cell phone.
Mr. Strong and Ms. Ellison were located operating the vehicle on Route 68 in the town of Oswegatchie, according to police. They were released on appearance tickets for Morristown Town Court.
Trevor M. Jameson, 26, of Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with third-degree criminal mischief following an investigation into damage at the county jail in Canton.
Police allege Mr. Jameson, while he was incarcerated at the Commerce Lane facility on April 5, damaged a housing unit cell window.
Logan M. Johns, 24, of Hermon, was charged by state police Monday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Ogdensburg.
Emily A. Livingston, 31, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in the town of Oswegatchie.
