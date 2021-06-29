OGDENSBURG — Jessica J. Kerr, 41, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by city police Monday on a bench warrant for failing to appear in City Court for a second-degree criminal trespass charge. She was held pending arraignment.
Peter F. Cavanaugh, 55, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Monday night with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, for allegedly violating an order of protection. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident in Norfolk.
Ryan M. Gay, 26, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Sunday with misapplication of property, a misdemeanor, in connection with a reported property dispute Saturday in Potsdam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.