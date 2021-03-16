NORWOOD — Scott M. Green, 45, was arrested by Norwood police Friday in connection with a financial case involving the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services.
Police allege Mr. Green was issued funds in September to be used for a woman in his care, and he took the funds even though the woman had already been removed from his care by the Department of Social Services.
He was released on an appearance ticket for Potsdam Town Court.
Stacey M. Sessions, 50, of Norwood, was charged by state police Sunday with petit larceny related to a shoplifting complaint from March 4.
Dylan R. Sharpstene, 25, and Kody G. Larock, 24, both inmates at the St. Lawrence County jail in Canton, were each charged by sheriff’s deputies with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Police allege the men were found in possession of Suboxone while incarcerated at the jail on March 8. They were arraigned and remain at the facility.
Carrie L. Burnor, 34, of Norwood, was charged by Norwood police March 9, with petit larceny.
Police allege she stole merchandise from Hometown Market & Deli.
She was issued an appearance ticket for Potsdam Town Court.
