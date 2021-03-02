NORFOLK — Nanette R. Convertini, 48, of Massena, was charged by state police Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% following a crash in Norfolk.
Police said they located a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck, operated by Ms. Convertini, that had crashed into a snowbank on the east shoulder of County Route 39 at about 8:55 p.m. Her BAC was determined to be 0.16%, according to police. No injuries were reported.
Nathan B. Arquiett, 24, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Friday with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% in Moira.
Cassidy L. Moore, 19, and Jared J. Dewey, 24, both of Ogdensburg, were each charged by state police Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Canton.
Harry J. Benedict, 31, and Maurine P. Archambault, 19, both of Hogansburg, were each charged by state police Sunday with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, in Rossie.
Donald A. Finley, 42, of Norfolk, was charged by state police early Monday morning with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order of protection. The charge stems from a Nov. 16, 2019, complaint.
Kimberly A. Larock, 32, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police early Tuesday morning with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Ogdensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.