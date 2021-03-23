HEUVELTON — Kourtney R. Lake, 34, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Saturday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, in Heuvelton.
Natalie R. Cole, 29, of Akwesasne, was charged by state police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Massena.
Amanda R. Lacombe, 22, of Dexter, was charged by state police Saturday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs in Oswegatchie.
Victoria L. Baker, 37, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police Friday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs in Canton.
Kristin A. Jonquil, 34, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors, in Hermon.
Jamie J. Weir, 49, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Friday with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% in Gouverneur.
Alan G. Adams, 37, of Russell, was charged by state police Friday with second-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, following a report of a domestic incident.
Misty C. Swamp, 42, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police Friday with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% in Massena.
