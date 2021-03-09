OGDENSBURG — Cole Michael Fields, 21, of Massena, was charged by city police with a misdemeanor count of criminal contempt following a complaint at 1:56 p.m. Monday.
He will answer the charge on March 23 in City Court.
Zachary T. Dailey, 29, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police with a felony count of third degree burglary following a complaint at 1:15 p.m. Monday. He was released on his own recognizance and served a stay-away order.
Lucas J. Tebo, 30, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Monday with misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief: intent to damage property and fourth-degree criminal mischief: preventing an emergency call following an alleged domestic dispute.
He was released on an appearance ticket.
