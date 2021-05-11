PIERREPONT — Christopher J. Plonka, 44, of Norwood, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Monday with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, felony aggravated DWI and consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
The charges stem from a property damage crash on Route 56 in Pierrepont. Mr. Plonka’s blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, was determined to be 0.23%, according to police.
Stephen D. Cotter, 53, of Norfolk, was charged by sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday morning with DWI, aggravated DWI and speeding.
The charges stem from a Monday property damage crash on River Road in Potsdam. Mr. Cotter’s BAC was determined to be 0.18%, according to police.
