LISBON — Krystal M. Hart, 30, of Rensselaer Falls, and Jason R. Menard, 42, of Ogdensburg, were each charged by state police Monday with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Lisbon.

Mr. Menard was additionally charged with a third count of possession, and Ms. Hart was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation.

Stanley D. Stewart, 28, of Fine, was charged by state police Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Edwards.

Bruce D. McDonald, 37, of Massena, was charged by state police Monday with felony burglary in connection with a May 12 incident in the town of Louisville.

