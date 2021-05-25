EDWARDS — John W. Johnson, 22, of Hermon, was charged by state police Friday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and felony aggravated DWI for allegedly having a child in the vehicle in Edwards.
Kevin M. Austin, 54, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Friday with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order of protection on May 18.
