OSWEGATCHIE — Candice L. Phillips, 50, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police early Saturday morning with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%, following a traffic stop Friday night in Oswegatchie.
Andy J. Aldrich, 35, of Heuvelton, was charged by state police Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, for allegedly preventing someone from making an emergency call, and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, both misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident in the town of DePeyster.
Diamond S. Stone, 25, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Saturday with DWI, resisting arrest and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all misdemeanors, following a property damage crash in the town of Potsdam.
Frank H. David, 24, of Cornwall, Ontario, was charged by state police Saturday with DWI and driving while ability impaired by a combination of drugs and alcohol, both misdemeanors, following a traffic stop in the town of Massena.
Christopher A. Belile, 32, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police Sunday with misdemeanor assault stemming from an April 23 report of a domestic incident in the town of Massena.
Brandon L. Hernandez, 23, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by Ogdensburg police Friday on a federal probation warrant. He was held pending transfer to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Harry Martinez, 44, of the Bronx, and Thomas W. Troche, 35, of Brooklyn, were each charged by Ogdensburg police Friday with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, following a traffic stop on Route 812.
Amanda L. Martin, 33, of Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Friday with driving while ability impaired by drugs following a traffic stop on County Route 4 in Oswegatchie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.