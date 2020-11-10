POTSDAM — Michael J. Vallance, 50, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Sunday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%. The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 9:52 p.m. in Potsdam.
Corey A. Peck, 40, of Potsdam, Raymond E. Artz, 45, of Massena, and Trista M. Stevens, 36, of Massena, were each charged by Potsdam police Monday with trespassing.
Police responded to a report of trespassing at a Debra Drive residence and allege the trio was inside the residence without permission.
Ronnie R. Trombley, 32, of DeKalb, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment following a domestic incident reported Monday.
Police allege Mr. Trombley violated an order of protection by grabbing a protected party around the neck and causing them to fall to the ground.
Mr. Trombley was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
