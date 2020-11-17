RICHVILLE — Jesse L. Anson, 40, of Richville, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Nov. 11, with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree auto stripping.
Police allege Mr. Anson was in possession of a stolen 1995 Ford Mustang, located at his residence, and that he stripped the vehicle and removed its vehicle identification number.
Samuel A. Thorne, 18, of Deferiet, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Thursday with trespassing. The charge stems from an investigation into a vehicle reportedly being operated erratically on posted private property on Sissonville Road in Potsdam.
