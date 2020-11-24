EDWARDS — Kelsi N. Anson, 27, of Edwards, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment following an investigation into a complaint of a Monday fight.
Police allege Ms. Anson grabbed a person by the throat, causing them to not be able to breathe, and struck the same person in the face with a closed fist.
She was arraigned virtually and released on her own recognizance.
Joseph M. Marino, 28, of Chase Mills, was charged by state police Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a trespassing incident reported at about 2:47 a.m. in Louisville.
Aidon R. Clothier, 21, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Monday with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order. The charge stems from a trespassing incident reported at about 6:30 p.m.
Manuel Custodio, 28, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Monday with first-degree possession of dangerous prison contraband. The charge stems from a May 28 report of prison contraband.
