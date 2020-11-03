GOUVERNEUR — Luke A. Carmichael, 18, of Gouverneur, was charged by village police Oct. 7, with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Police allege Mr. Carmichael used his left fist to punch a hole in a hallway wall of the Transitional Living Services facility, causing an estimated $114 in damage.
Lawrence P. Leashomb, 38, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt for allegedly having physical contact with a protected party, a felony, resisting arrest, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.
The charges stem from a domestic incident investigation.
Nicolas H. Scott, 30, of Potsdam, and Dale S. Scott, 38, of Chase Mills, were each charged by state police Monday with petit larceny.
The charges stem from an investigation into a larceny reported at about 2:13 p.m. in Madrid.
Dylan C. Burns, 34, of Nicholville, was charged by state police Monday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.
The charge stems from a reported domestic incident.
Jessica L. Prashaw, 38, of Watertown, was charged by village police Oct. 9, with two counts of petit larceny.
Police allege Ms. Prashaw knowingly wrote bad checks for $53.31 and $133.39 to Bowhall’s Family Store on two different dates.
Rosemary C. Moore, 25, of Gouverneur, was charged by village police Oct. 9, with grand larceny for allegedly stealing a vehicle. Police allege Ms. Moore stole a 2013 Ford Fusion after being told by the owner she could not take the vehicle.
