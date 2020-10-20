CANTON — Andre D. Davis, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Monday on a fugitive from justice warrant after being released from St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
A fugitive from justice in Tennessee, Mr. Davis was remanded to county jail on the warrant. He awaits further action in St. Lawrence County Court and extradition to Tennessee.
Austin R. Miller, 23, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Monday with misdemeanor criminal mischief for allegedly intentionally damaging property.
The charge stems from a reported disturbance Sept. 5.
