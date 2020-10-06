MASSENA — Alex M. Danboise, 29, of Massena, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sept. 29, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mr. Danboise was arrested on a bench warrant after police allege he was in possession of Suboxone on Sept. 28.
Coral D. McBride, 41, of Nicholville, was charged by state police Monday with petit larceny. The charge stems from an incident reported at about 2:46 p.m. in Potsdam.
Jonathan E. Black, 37, of Raymondville, was charged by state police Friday with unlawful growing of cannabis. The charge stems from a complaint reported June 12.
