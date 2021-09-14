Kelly L. Mika, 38, of Williamsville, was charged by state police Monday with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, in the town of Colton. The charge stems from a personal injury crash reported Sept. 9.
Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Tuesday, Sept. 14
