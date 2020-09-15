CANTON — Michael McArthur, 57, of Brasher Falls, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Monday with aggravated criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and third-degree menacing following a report of a domestic incident Saturday.
Police allege Mr. McArthur menaced a protected party on an order of protection during the incident. Mr. McArthur has faced similar contempt charges related to domestic incidents and domestic abuse over the last few years, most recently in 2019 in St. Lawrence County Court.
He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
Cody R. Young, 34, of Chase Mills, was charged by state police Friday with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order of protection and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Carl E. Slater, 36, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Saturday with second-degree strangulation. The charge stems from an incident reported in DeKalb.
Frank E. Dean, 35, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Sunday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs.
Deric J. Krake, 26, of Hammond, was charged by state police Sunday with second-degree menacing with a weapon. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.