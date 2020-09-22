CANTON — Shawn M. Crosby, 38, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Friday with third-degree grand larceny following an investigation into a reported theft.
Police allege Crosby stole approximately $5,000 in merchandise during an eight-month period from Family Dollar in Ogdensburg, while he was employed there.
Pauline S. Durand, 60, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Friday with first-offense driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.