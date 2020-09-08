CANTON — Melissa M. McCarthy, 41, of Chase Mills, Charles R. Murdie, 40, and Amanda K. Swiger, 37, both of Massena, were each charged by state police Monday with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny. The charges stem from an investigation into a larceny reported June 29.
Danielle J. LaFrance, 36, of Cranberry Lake, was arrested by state police Monday in connection to two previous burglary reports. She was charged with third-degree burglary in connection to an incident reported July 29 in Fowler, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was additionally charged with third-degree burglary in connection to an incident reported Aug. 26 in Fowler.
Brandon V. Richards, 23, of Norfolk, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with aggravated driving while intoxicated following a property damage crash on Route 345 in Waddington. Mr. Richards’ blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, was determined to be 0.19%.
Robert F. Taylor III, 52, of Gouverneur, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Sunday with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief following a report of an incident Aug. 22 in Fowler. Police allege Mr. Taylor cut down trees and removed wood from property owned by the complainant.
Robert K. Lovely, 46, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Saturday with first-offense DWI and aggravated DWI following a traffic stop in Lisbon.
