CANTON — Carleigh E. Vasavada, 19, Cody W. Billings, 34, both of Ogdensburg, and Kimberly A. Larock, 32, of Canton, were charged by state police early Wednesday morning with two counts each of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Mr. Billings was additionally charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Ms. Larock was additionally charged with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Jeremy E. Davis, 41, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with petit larceny and second-degree criminal impersonation in connection with a Monday larceny report in Massena.

