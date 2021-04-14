CANTON — Carleigh E. Vasavada, 19, Cody W. Billings, 34, both of Ogdensburg, and Kimberly A. Larock, 32, of Canton, were charged by state police early Wednesday morning with two counts each of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mr. Billings was additionally charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Ms. Larock was additionally charged with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Jeremy E. Davis, 41, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with petit larceny and second-degree criminal impersonation in connection with a Monday larceny report in Massena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.