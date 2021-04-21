STOCKHOLM — Kyle S. Marshall, 33, of Winthrop, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Monday with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony, in connection with a March 24 investigation in the town of Stockholm.
Police allege Mr. Marshall possessed several components of lab equipment used to manufacture methamphetamine.
Matthew W. Hopper, 35, of Richville, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child following a report of a Monday domestic incident in Richville. Orders of protection were issued in favor of the victims.
Mr. Hopper was again arrested by sheriff’s deputies early Wednesday morning on charges of second-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Police allege he approached the residence of the protected party from the Monday incident. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 secured bond.
Sierra M. Campbell, 25, Ian T. Martin, 24, both of Rensselaer Falls, and Ian T. Johns, 36, of Canton, were arrested by state police Tuesday night in Oswegatchie, on misdemeanor drug charges.
All three were charged with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Ms. Campbell was additionally charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mr. Johns was additionally charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
