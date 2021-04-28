MORRISTOWN — Lucas E. Haley, 34, of Tupper Lake, was charged by state police Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal nuisance, both misdemeanors.
The charges stem from an April 18 complaint in Morristown.
Irving J. Soto-Gonzalez, 30, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, for allegedly driving with a suspended or revoked license at least 10 times.
