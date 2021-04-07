OGDENSBURG — Stacy M. Sessions, 50, of Norwood, was charged by state police Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors, in Ogdensburg.
Murray S. Hawley, 70, of Star Lake, was charged by state police Tuesday with DWI in Clifton.
Blaine A. Yanowiak, 49, of Canton, was charged by state police Tuesday with DWI and aggravated DWI per se in Potsdam.
Emanuel D. Graham, 35, of South Carolina, was charged by state police Tuesday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, in Massena.
An unnamed 9-year-old girl, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Tuesday with forcible touching of intimate parts, a misdemeanor, in connection with a Dec. 1 complaint.
Patrick A. Russell, 49, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree harassment, a violation, and aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor, on an arrest warrant stemming from a domestic incident.
