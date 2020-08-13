Kody G. Larock, 24, of Massena, was charged by state police Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, and first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony.
Police conducted a traffic stop at about 11:35 a.m., alleging Larock was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 11 in Potsdam, and was observed to be traveling at about 10 mph in a 55-mph zone. Police further allege Mr. Larock accelerated to about 70 mph and passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone before pulling over.
Following a search, police allege Larock was in possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana. He was arraigned in Canton Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, and held without bail on a parole warrant.
Jody D. Tosti, 51, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Tuesday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 percent, both misdemeanors. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Cherry Street in the town of Potsdam.
Gage T. Blackmer, 20, of Madrid, was charged by state police Wednesday with first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08 percent. The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 3:44 a.m. on Route 11C in Stockholm.
Jeremy S. Goodreau, 32, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police Tuesday with providing a false written statement and two counts of making a false report, both misdemeanors, after police received a harassment-related complaint Monday in the town of Brasher.
