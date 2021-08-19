POTSDAM — Robert H. Scott Jr., 51, of West Stockholm, was charged by Potsdam police Saturday with driving while intoxicated and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations following a traffic stop on Market Street.
Samantha A. Irish, 30, of Oswego, was charged by state police Tuesday with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% in the village of Canton.
Joseph J. Armstrong, 38, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in the town of Oswegatchie.
Jason R. Menard, 42, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia in Ogdensburg.
Elijah N. Rousset, 24, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment for allegedly violating an order of protection. The charges stem from a report of a domestic incident on Debra Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.