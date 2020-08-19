Jason A. Bouchey, 42, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly violating a court-mandated order of protection.
Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Wednesday, Aug. 19
