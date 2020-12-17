MADRID — Tuff R. Sturtevant, 22, of Richville, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
The charges stem from an investigation into a personal injury crash on Route 310 in Madrid.
Mr. Sturtevant’s BAC was determined to be 0.16%, according to police.
Abraham E. Cardona, 35, of Potsdam, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and speeding following a traffic stop Monday on Route 11 in DeKalb.
Police allege Mr. Cardona was in possession of more than one-half of an ounce of cocaine. He was released under probation supervision.
Joseph R. Camber Jr., 22, of Madrid, was charged by sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 5, with first-degree criminal contempt following an investigation into a domestic incident reported Dec. 3.
Police allege Mr. Camber subjected a protected party to physical contact while an order of protection was in place.
Nicole A. Tomassini, 48, of Morristown, was charged by state police Sunday with DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with alcohol. The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 4:41 p.m. in Oswegatchie.
Sarah A. Lewis, 37, of Lisbon, was charged by state police Sunday with DWI, aggravated DWI and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The charges stem from a Sept. 20 personal injury crash.
