GOUVERNEUR — Belinda M. Soldo, 30, of Gouverneur, was charged by village police Nov. 24, with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Police allege Ms. Soldo entered a Grove Street apartment on Nov. 2, and engaged in “tumultuous behavior” likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral wellbeing of a child.
Destiny Jo S. Hart, 22, of Gouverneur, was charged by village police Nov. 25, with obstruction of governmental administration, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and traffic violations.
Police said a vehicle pursuit began after officers responded to a complaint of a possible domestic incident in the Gouverneur Price Chopper parking lot. Ms. Hart is alleged to have failed to stop at two intersections in the village before stopping in front of her residence and failing to exit her vehicle.
Sally J. Trombley, 59, of Richville, was charged by state police Monday with second-degree falsely reporting an emergency incident. The charge stems from a report received July 21.
Robert L. Drake, 26, of DeKalb Junction, was charged by state police Monday with prohibited sale of alcohol and first-degree unlawful deal with a child involving alcohol. The charges stem from a report received Friday.
Jachob M. Worster, 23, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Friday with prohibited sale of alcohol and first-degree unlawful deal with a child involving alcohol. The charges stem from a report received Friday.
